Vulkan Slides Now Available From Khronos' Vancouver Event
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 31 January 2017 at 08:44 AM EST.
VULKAN --
Yesterday The Khronos Group hosted a one-day workshop in Vancouver, Canada with all things Vulkan.

This "Khronos DevU" event was their first for 2017 and it covered going in-depth with Vulkan for getting more developers onboard with this high-performance, low-level graphics API.

If you are interested in learning more about the technicals of Vulkan from a developer perspective, the PDF slides are now available. There's an introduction to Vulkan, performance comparisons, using vktrace, Vulkan C++ bindings, making SPIR-V modules, and other tutorials.

Videos from yesterday's Vancouver event aren't yet available but they should appear soon on YouTube.
