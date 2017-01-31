Vulkan Slides Now Available From Khronos' Vancouver Event

Yesterday The Khronos Group hosted a one-day workshop in Vancouver, Canada with all things Vulkan.
This "Khronos DevU" event was their first for 2017 and it covered going in-depth with Vulkan for getting more developers onboard with this high-performance, low-level graphics API.
If you are interested in learning more about the technicals of Vulkan from a developer perspective, the PDF slides are now available. There's an introduction to Vulkan, performance comparisons, using vktrace, Vulkan C++ bindings, making SPIR-V modules, and other tutorials.
Videos from yesterday's Vancouver event aren't yet available but they should appear soon on YouTube.
