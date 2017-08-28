Initial Vulkan SDL Integration Lands
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 28 August 2017 at 05:50 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Landing within the SDL (Simple DirectMedia Library) code-base over night is initial Vulkan API support.

This initial Vulkan SDL support allows this cross-platform library commonly used by games to manage Vulkan surface creation across Android / Linux / Windows in a uniform manner. To make it clear and avoid any confusion, these are basically convenient Vulkan helpers for those using SDL and won't make your existing SDL OpenGL application suddenly support Vulkan or anything along those lines.

This initial Vulkan SDL support was done by Jacob Lifshay and Mark Callow. If Jacob's name doesn't ring a bell, he's the student developer that has been working on Vulkan-CPU over the summer as a Vulkan-based CPU implementation.

That's about it right now for the initial code in SDL.
