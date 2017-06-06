The State Of Vulkan For Qt 5.10
6 June 2017
For the Qt 5.10 release at the end of the year there will be initial support for Vulkan following the cross-platform tool-kit's existing support for Direct3D 12. The Vulkan support is a step in the right direction but will likely be a few releases if not until Qt6 before seeing more thorough Vulkan API support.

With this initial Vulkan support in Qt 5.10, cross-platform Vulkan rendering is supported in a QWindow and a new QVulkanWindow sub-class has been introduced. Making use of Qt will work-around needing to deal with some OS/window-specific code thanks to a wrapper, but the raw Vulkan API itself is exposed. Vulkan-based QWindows can also be used with QWidget-based UIs.

But with Qt 5.10 it's not expected to have Vulkan support for powering Qt Quick, Qt 3D, or a Vulkan-based QPainter and the like where OpenGL is currently used. There also isn't yet any Vulkan Wayland platform support but just on X.Org using XCB.

More details on the initial Vulkan support planned for Qt 5.10 can be found via this Qt blog post.
