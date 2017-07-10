AMD's GPUOpen team has announced their v1.0 release of the Vulkan Memory Allocator.
Last month is when they initially debuted their Vulkan Memory Allocator project as an easy-to-use library by developers wishing to make use of the Vulkan graphics API but trying to reduce boilerplate code around memory management and making some of the memory handling easier. This C++ library has now reached version 1.0.
With the 1.0 marking, AMD believes this Vulkan Memory Allocator is now ready for wide-spread use. The 1.0 release supports easy allocation of buffer and image storage, various code samples, and more. With the Vulkan Memory Allocator 2.0 they hope to make this library more suitable for games with functionality like texture streaming.
More details on the Vulkan Memory Allocator 1.0 via GPUOpen.com.
