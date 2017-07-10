AMD/GPUOpen Vulkan Memory Allocator 1.0 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 10 July 2017 at 06:27 AM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD --
AMD's GPUOpen team has announced their v1.0 release of the Vulkan Memory Allocator.

Last month is when they initially debuted their Vulkan Memory Allocator project as an easy-to-use library by developers wishing to make use of the Vulkan graphics API but trying to reduce boilerplate code around memory management and making some of the memory handling easier. This C++ library has now reached version 1.0.

With the 1.0 marking, AMD believes this Vulkan Memory Allocator is now ready for wide-spread use. The 1.0 release supports easy allocation of buffer and image storage, various code samples, and more. With the Vulkan Memory Allocator 2.0 they hope to make this library more suitable for games with functionality like texture streaming.

More details on the Vulkan Memory Allocator 1.0 via GPUOpen.com.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMD's Background On The ROCm OpenCL Stack
Hwmon Updates Submitted For Linux 4.13, Still No Ryzen/Epyc Temp Support
AMD Firms Up It's Releasing Radeon RX Vega At SIGGRAPH
AMD Announces Ryzen PRO, Mobile Parts In 2018
AMD's SME/SEV Security Support For EPYC Not Yet Ready On Linux
AMDGPU-PRO 17.20 Emerges With Vega, ROCm Compute Support
Popular News
Some Of What You Can Look Forward To With Linux 4.13
Glibc Enables A Per-Thread Cache For Malloc - Big Performance Win
Steam Linux Usage Saw A Notable Decline For June 2017
Linux 4.12 Kernel Released
The Challenges In Ubuntu Switching To The GNOME Desktop
Fedora 26 To Be Released Next Week