There Are Now More Than 1,200 Vulkan Projects On GitHub
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 11 July 2017 at 08:27 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
It was in April that GitHub crossed the threshold of having 1,000 projects referencing Vulkan while today they have crossed the milestone of 1,200 projects.

Showing the growing ecosystem around Vulkan, there are now 1,201 projects as of tonight making reference to this high-performance graphics API from The Khronos Group. Not bad for this graphics API that's just about one and a half years old. This consists of game engines, code samples, tooling / debuggers, bindings to a wide variety of programming languages, and more around the Vulkan API.

Here's the current counts for a few other graphics API terms on GitHub for repository counts:

Direct3D: 333
Direct3D 12: 29
D3D12: 72
OpenGL: 26,798

It's great to see the growing adoption of Vulkan and will be interesting to see where things head in H1'2017, especially at the Khronos SIGGRAPH event in less than one month's time.
