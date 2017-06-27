A Simple Dive Into Vulkan Compute Programming
27 June 2017
While Vulkan is most often talked about for being a high-performance graphics API, it also has integrated compute capabilities -- and in fact, may be the future of OpenCL -- and is quite capable for GPGPU computing. There are countless Vulkan graphics tutorials and code samples out there, but for those interested in just Vulkan for compute, a Phoronix reader pointed me to a new simple/easy project.

If you are interested in looking at a functioning, practical code sample for Vulkan compute, a recommendation that arrived this weekend is for Erkaman/vulkan_minimal_compute. This minimal compute sample renders a Mandelbrot set using Vulkan and is just a few hundred lines of code, while being heavily commented so new Vulkan developers can better understand the process. The rendered Mandelbrot set is then dumped to a PNG file from the Vulkan storage buffer.

So if you are interested in what Vulkan compute code looks like and a easy, practical example, check it out on GitHub.

Any other interesting Vulkan code samples you have come across or any other interesting Vulkan projects in general I haven't covered in Phoronix, feel free to let me know, thanks!
