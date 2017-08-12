Vulkan-CPU Begins Working On The Graphics Pipeline
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 12 August 2017 at 08:34 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
Vulkan-CPU, the GSoC-born project to basically create a Vulkan software renderer, has begun implementing a graphics pipeline.

Vulkan-CPU is to Vulkan as LLVMpipe is to OpenGL: basically striving for a CPU-based Vulkan implementation that could be used for fallback purposes, debugging by developers of Vulkan games/applications along a driver/vendor-neutral code path, and many other possibilities. Vulkan-CPU most recently got its SPIR-V to LLVM translation working with LLVM's JIT playing a big part in this project.

The latest effort by student developer Jacob Lifshay is on implementing the graphics pipeline. So far he's working on the vertex code and related areas as outlined in his development blog.

GSoC is soon ending as is the summer. Hopefully Lifshay will continue working on this project past the end, as it will likely be a while still before seeing this become suitable for running Vulkan workloads on the CPU. We certainly wish him the best of luck and hope this can become a vibrant and sustainable project. The code remains available via GitHub.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
VkNeo: Open-Source Doom 3 Now Has A Vulkan Renderer
VKNEO Will Be Released Soon: Doom 3 BFG Over Vulkan
Epic Games Is Planning To Use Vulkan By Default For Unreal Engine On Linux
Vulkan 1.0.57 Released With A Few New Extensions
No Vulkan 1.1 Today, But There Is A New Initiative That Could Help macOS See Vulkan
Vulkan-CPU Has Working SPIR-V To LLVM IR Translation, x86 Code Almost Working
Popular News
AMD Confirms Linux Performance Marginality Problem Affecting Some, Doesn't Affect Epyc / TR
Ryzen-Test & Stress-Run Make It Easy To Cause Segmentation Faults On Zen CPUs
Facebook Looking To Add Zstd Support To The Linux Kernel, Btrfs
Firefox 55 Is Ready To Shine With Performance Improvements
Oracle Reportedly Laying Off More Solaris & ZFS Staff
Debian Might Abandon Their Live Images