Vulkan-CPU Begins Working On The Graphics Pipeline

Vulkan-CPU, the GSoC-born project to basically create a Vulkan software renderer, has begun implementing a graphics pipeline.
Vulkan-CPU is to Vulkan as LLVMpipe is to OpenGL: basically striving for a CPU-based Vulkan implementation that could be used for fallback purposes, debugging by developers of Vulkan games/applications along a driver/vendor-neutral code path, and many other possibilities. Vulkan-CPU most recently got its SPIR-V to LLVM translation working with LLVM's JIT playing a big part in this project.
The latest effort by student developer Jacob Lifshay is on implementing the graphics pipeline. So far he's working on the vertex code and related areas as outlined in his development blog.
GSoC is soon ending as is the summer. Hopefully Lifshay will continue working on this project past the end, as it will likely be a while still before seeing this become suitable for running Vulkan workloads on the CPU. We certainly wish him the best of luck and hope this can become a vibrant and sustainable project. The code remains available via GitHub.
