Vulkan-CPU Is Off To A Good Start Thanks To GSoC 2017
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 29 August 2017 at 09:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
Google Summer of Code participant Jacob Lifshay has written his final recap about the work he did this summer on starting the "Vulkan-CPU" project for writing a soft/CPU-based implementation of the Vulkan API.

As we've been covering throughout the summer, he's hit milestones like SPIR-V to LLVM IR translation, initial graphics pipeline setup, and the start of vertex shader support.

In his GSoC 2017 recap he notes he didn't get as far as he wished, in part due to writing his own SPIR-V parser while in retrospect he wishes he would have used The Khronos Group's existing SPIR-V parser generator. He has expressed plans to still working on Vulkan-CPU when time allows and some of the in-progress features include image support, rasterization, graphics pipeline generation, and Windows support to complement the Linux support. He has yet to start working on any vectorization, the Vulkan ICD, Vulkan WSI integration, or support for other platforms.

Jacob's Vulkan-CPU recap can be found via Mesa-dev as well as his reported via his GitHub repository.
