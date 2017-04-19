Vulkan Crosses 1,000 Projects On GitHub

For those tracking the growth of the Vulkan graphics API via GitHub, a gratifying milestone was reached today of having 1,000 projects now mentioning Vulkan.
It's been fun watching the Vulkan ecosystem grow. Around the time of the Vulkan 1.0 debut last February, there was just a dozen or so projects from the official Vulkan-Docs to the validation layers, various LunarG / Google / NVIDIA code snippets, and over time it's become hundreds of projects and now one thousand. I've been consistently monitoring the Vulkan GitHub projects in always looking out for new and innovative projects to write about.
With the 1,000 Vulkan projects on GitHub we've seen projects ranging from various open-source prototype game engines, language bindings for everything from D to Pascal, debuggers like GAPID, Vulkan Quake VR, many different abstraction layers and frameworks trying to make it easier dealing with Vulkan programming, and much more.
Of the Vulkan GitHub projects tracked, 532 of them are identified as C++, 113 as C, 39 as Rust, 30 as C#, and others.
Explore the thousand plus Vulkan projects on GitHub. It will be exciting to see what the community does with Vulkan as we move further into 2017 and more engines begin supporting it, the bindings and frameworks grow, better debugging support, and more mature driver implementations. But it will be a while before catching up to OpenGL: there are more than 24.8k mentioned projects.
