Last week marked the significant Vulkan 1.0.54 update with new extensions and other improvements while coming out today is the much smaller Vulkan 1.0.55 update.
Vulkan 1.0.55 doesn't offer any new extensions nor does it promote any KHX extensions to stable, unlike Vulkan 1.0.54. But Vulkan 1.0.55 does have a number of fixes and clarifications to the documentation.
There isn't anything too exciting about these changes in Vulkan 1.0.55, but those interested in all of the details can find them via this Git commit updating the official Vulkan documentation for v1.0.55.
