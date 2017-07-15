It's fabulous to see how promptly the Mesa Vulkan drivers are receiving support for new extensions.
Vulkan 1.0.54 was released on Thursday. This updated promoted the external memory and semaphores extensions from experimental to stable. They also added new extensions for 16-bit storage, dedicated allocation, storage buffer storage class, variable pointers, new memory requirements query, and external fences for external memory.
NVIDIA was first out of the gate to offer a new Vulkan beta driver while Intel Linux developers posted their initial patches that day.
This weekend, those patches have been merged to Mesa Git in time for next week's Mesa 17.2 branching. The Intel Vulkan "ANV" driver now exposes v1.0.54, and implements VK_KHR_external_memory, VK_KHR_dedicated_allocation, and VK_KHR_get_memory_requirements2. The former KHX extensions are now dropped.
Intel's Jason Ekstrand also ended up adding VK_KHR_external_memory to the Radeon RADV driver in the process while Bas Nieuwenhuizen has landed RADV support for VK_KHR_get_memory_requirements2 and VK_KHR_dedicated_allocation.
Great to see the prompt turnaround time for the Intel ANV driver as well as the unofficial open-source Radeon Vulkan driver, RADV.
