Vulkan 1.0.49 Introduces Two New Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 12 May 2017 at 02:08 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
It had been close to one month since the last Vulkan update, which is rare since usually point releases to Vulkan 1.0 ship every week or two. But with the wait comes many bug fixes to the specifications as well as two new specifications.

Vulkan 1.0.49 contains a number of document clarifications, new commentary, and in total fixes four GitHub issues and 11 internal issues.

The new extensions to Vulkan 1.0.49 are VK_KHR_get_surface_capabilities2 and VK_KHR_shared_presentable_image.

VK_KHR_get_surface_capabilities2 adds new entry points to query device surface capabilities in a manner where it can be extended by other Vulkan extensions without needing to introduce new entry points. The documentation refers to this new extension as "the VK_KHR_surface equivalent of the VK_KHR_physical_device_properties2 extension."

VK_KHR_shared_presentable_image extends VK_KHR_swapchain to allow creating shared presentable images. Using this extension can reduce latency between rendering and presentation by allowing the application to use the image while the presentation engine is still accessing it.

The latest Vulkan documentation changes are available via Vulkan-Docs.
