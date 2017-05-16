Intel's ANV Vulkan Driver Hooks In VK_KHR_get_surface_capabilities2 Support

Just days after the release of Vulkan 1.0.49, Intel's ANV Linux Vulkan driver developers have landed support for one of the new extensions.
VK_KHR_get_surface_capabilities2 is the new extension now supported in Mesa Git for this open-source Vulkan driver. The VK_KHR_get_surface_capabilities2 extension adds a new method of querying the device surface capabilities in an extensible-friendly manner. Vulkan 1.0.49 also added the VK_KHR_shared_presentable_image extension, but as of writing that isn't supported in Mesa Git.
Today's ANV Mesa commits also included updating the headers for Vulkan 1.0.49 as well as the WSI bits for Wayland and X11 needed for the surface_capabilities2 extension, so some of the lifting is already done for when RADV works on its implementation. All in the ANV commits for adding this extension were just about 100 lines of code.
