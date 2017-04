There's another weekly update available to the Vulkan API, but this Easter update is on the small side.Vulkan 1.0.48 might be the smallest update yet to the documentation for this high-performance graphics API. There are only two changes with this update and they are to add missing VU statements for flink:vkUpdateDescriptorSets and correcting swapped ifdef/ifndef blocks for VK_KHR_maintenance1.Very small but for what it's worth can be fetched from Vulkan-Docs on GitHub