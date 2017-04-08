Vulkan 1.0.47 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 8 April 2017 at 07:22 AM EDT.
Another week, another update to the Khronos Vulkan specification. This Saturday morning brought the Vulkan 1.0.47 release.

Vulkan 1.0.47 brings some minor changes in behavior, some clarifications, removal of some obsolete comments, and other fixes. Basically, all minor changes and no new extensions this time around.

SIGGRAPH 2017 is running in LA from 30 July to 3 August. That's likely the next time we'll see a big Vulkan update -- possibly the Vulkan 1.1/1.2 release as well as hopefully promoting some of the recent KHX (experimental) extensions to stable.

The up-to-date documentation on Vulkan can be pulled from Vulkan-Docs.
