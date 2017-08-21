VkMark Makes It Easy To Run Small Vulkan Test Cases

One of the Vulkan open-source projects I have been tracking the past few months has been VkMark and it's now at a stage where it's becoming sufficiently useful for some small Vulkan test-cases / micro-benchmarks.There aren't many Vulkan performance test cases outside of Steam but Collabora has been sponsoring the development of VkMark via their developer Alexandros Frantzis working on it part-time.

VkMark is very similar to glmark2 and its current test-cases, but rather than targeting OpenGL, it's about monitoring Vulkan's performance. X11, Wayland, and DRM/KMS are among the environments supported currently with VkMark.

They aren't the most GPU-demanding Vulkan test cases by any stretch, but great to see the continued work going into VkMark and remain interested in tracking its progress.

Shortly I will be adding VkMark to the Phoronix Test Suite OpenBenchmarking.org as yet another benchmark.