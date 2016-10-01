Oracle Pushes VirtualBox 5.2 Into Public Beta
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 3 August 2017 at 07:16 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Oracle has pushed into public beta their first snapshot of the upcoming VirtualBox 5.2 virtualization software.

VirtualBox 5.2 is considered a minor update over the existing VirtualBox 5. New features of VirtualBox 5.2 Beta 1 include allowing virtual machines to be exported to the Oracle Cloud, support for unattended guest installations, and overhauling the VM selector user-interface.

VirtualBox 5.2 Beta 1 also features other GUI improvements, audio improvements, HDA audio emulation now supports async data processing, better video mode handling for EFI, and various other fixes and improvements.

Details on today's VirtualBox 5.2 Beta release via VirtualBox.org.
