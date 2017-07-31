Radeon Vega Pro Introduces A "AMD Secure Processor"

“Vega”-based Radeon professional graphics cards take a holistic approach to security with a dedicated AMD Secure Processor built into the silicon that works with Radeon Pro Software to facilitate all-day security. The onboard AMD Secure Processor performs boot and firmware validation as soon as the computer is turned on. During use, the AMD Secure Processor works in tandem with Radeon Pro Software and Microsoft Device Guard to help thwart malicious attacks. During shutdown, the AMD Secure Processor continues securing graphics bound IP until device termination.

The embargo just expired on the Radeon Pro Software Crimson ReLive Edition for Vega Radeon Professional Graphics. There isn't much to share from the Linux driver side, except worth noting that Vega Pro graphics hardware has a "secure processor" onboard.With Vega for Radeon Professional graphics (the consumer parts don't have this feature, at least not advertised) is an "AMD Secure Processor." Here's how their PR folks describe this secure processor:Many Linux users in particular cringe upon hearing about "secure processors", which sometimes can be anything but really secure. There is lots of talk about the Microsoft integration, but I haven't yet seen any word on the Linux driver support nor any Vega open-source driver patches explicitly mentioning a new GPU-based secure processor. Though we might not see this support by the open-source driver as to not potentially compromise the secure processor's implementation, just as UVD wasn't initially supported by the open-source Linux driver stack.

If I come across any other Vega Secure Processor details, I'll pass it along.