AMD Planning For Launch-Day Vega Open-Source & AMDGPU-PRO Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 1 February 2017 at 02:08 PM EST. 9 Comments
RADEON --
This shouldn't come as a surprise for any long-time Phoronix readers, but AMD is hoping to have both the fully-open driver support as well as the AMDGPU-PRO hybrid driver ready for Vega's launch-day later this year.

AMD confirmed yesterday during their earnings call that they are still on track with Ryzen for Q1 and shipping Vega in Q2.

Today, John Bridgman confirmed today in our forums that both their open and hybrid drivers should be ready for Vega's launch-day. He commented, "Yes, we plan to have both [open and AMDGPU-PRO] options available at launch day, plus a ROCM stack."

It shouldn't be a big surprise, though hearing plans for ROCM support on launch-day is also welcome for their new OpenCL/compute stack. Last year AMD did deliver on both open and -PRO driver support for their Radeon RX 480 "Polaris" launch day and things have been looking like they'll be able to deliver for Vega launch-day.

The only uncertainty at this point is whether we'll see Vega's open-source support within stable versions of the Linux kernel and Mesa in time for launch-day or not. It may very well be that there is open-source support available, but only via Git or even further out -- just available via a public Git branch (or patches) to the kernel or Mesa. Vega's Linux support only has DAL/DC support with no non-DAL support, so first we need to see DC/DAL support ready for merging before we'll find Vega support in the AMDGPU kernel driver.

DAL/DC isn't ready for Linux 4.11 so that's then Linux 4.12 at the earliest for seeing DAL/DC and Vega support in the mainline kernel. At least there shouldn't be any major complications for Vega support in RadeonSI Gallium3D, albeit, that part is useless without the DRM kernel driver. At least with AMDGPU-PRO packaging its own DKMS module and already making use of DC/DAL, the Vega support should be there in an easy to deploy manner, assuming you are running that driver on one of their supported Linux distributions (for now that's very limited, but once they have newer kernel support in AMDGPU-PRO, it should be less of a pain).
9 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
RADV Gets Patches For Float64 Support, Now In Mesa Git
Geometry Shader Support Lands In RADV Vulkan Driver
RADV Now Supports Vulkan 1.0.39's VK_KHR_get_physical_device_properties2
AMDGPU Changes Queued For Linux 4.11: Power/TTM Changes, No DC/DAL
10-bit HEVC Decoding Support Being Worked On For RadeonSI Gallium3D
More Radeon & AMDGPU Fixes Line-Up For Linux 4.10
Popular News
VK9 - Direct3D-Over-Vulkan - Reaches New Milestones
Kodi 17.0 Is Near With The RC4 Release
Clear Linux vs. Ubuntu On An Intel Pentium CPU
Microsoft Open-Sources DirectX Shader Compiler
LibreOffice 5.3 Is Coming This Week, A Look At The New Features
Budgie Desktop To Begin Decoupling From GNOME, Will Use Qt