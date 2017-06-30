The First Radeon Vega Frontier Linux Benchmark Doesn't Tell Much

We have some OpenGL numbers for Radeon Vega Frontier Edition on AMDGPU-PRO under Linux.
Unfortunately it looks very unlikely to receive a review sample of the newly-launched Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, but when searching OpenBenchmarking.org, I was pleased to find someone last week had uploaded some initial Radeon Vega Frontier Edition numbers... Though sadly, it's just for Xonotic with OpenGL. Unfortunately not any more demanding OpenGL/OpenCL/Vulkan results, but I'll keep monitoring to see for more Vega result uploads as more get their hands on the hardware.
I have been able to verify that it's an authentic upload, the IP address makes sense for who it likely is, etc. The driver version is 4.5.13489. The AMDGPU-PRO 17.20 Frontier Edition driver publicly released this week is 4.5.13486, so it's slightly different from the launch-day driver.
Thus the first Radeon Vega Frontier Edition Linux benchmark result I am aware of is this result file. Thankfully, the individual has uploaded results for a Radeon R9 290 and FirePro W7100 in recent times, so we have those for some comparison points on basically the same system:
Really tough to draw any conclusion though as it's only the Xonotic benchmark to look at, it's an open-source game and CPU bound in this configuration, etc. So it's a poor test of Vega and likely not showing off its potential at all, unless there does happen to be some Linux driver bottlenecks right now for Vega Frontier to explain why the older GPUs are faster...
If any readers end up procuring a $999+ Vega Frontier Edition and are able to provide remote access or at least run some interesting benchmarks via the Phoronix Test Suite and upload them, it would be much appreciated. I'll keep monitoring OpenBenchmarking.org for Vega uploads in the days ahead as these high-end cards begin hitting customers. When it comes to Radeon RX Vega next month, no word yet if I'll be receiving a review sample or will have to buy a card... If you enjoy all the Linux hardware testing I do 365 days per year, consider showing your support by joining Phoronix Premium.
4 Comments