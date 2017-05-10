Two More Device IDs Added For Radeon Vega 10
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 10 May 2017 at 01:22 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Patches came out today expanding the Vega 10 family with the open-source Linux graphics driver stack.

Patches spanning the various components of the open-source Radeon graphics stack were published today adding two more PCI device IDs for the "Vega 10" family: 0x6864 and 0x6868.

This is on top of seven device IDs already present in the Linux driver stack for Vega 10.

Nine device IDs for Vega 10 is less than the 12 IDs present for Polaris 10 albeit more than the one Fiji ID and the same number as Polaris 11. Keep in mind this doesn't translate to the number of Vega graphics cards we'll necessarily see as some are reserved in case of future revisions, used for pre-production / engineering hardware, etc. Nevertheless, it will be exciting to see what the Radeon RX Vega line-up looks like when it launches in the weeks ahead and given the number of device IDs, hopefully we'll see multiple Vega products launching.

For the open-source Vega Linux support it's expected you will need Mesa 17.1+ (or Mesa 17.2-dev Git for best support/performance), LLVM 5.0 SVN, and use an out-of-tree kernel build with DC (DAL) support or use AMDGPU-PRO. With Linux 4.12 there is initial Radeon RX Vega support without any display support due to DC not landing in mainline yet. When Vega does launch, you can expect to find benchmarks on Phoronix.
