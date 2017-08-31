Valve Slashes The Steam Controller Again To $35, Steam Link For $15
If you missed out on one of the past Valve hardware sales, the Steam Controller and Steam Link are back to their reduced prices.

With a new Steam Controller long being rumored, Valve may be trying to push out their inventory of their existing Steam Controller as the price has one again dropped from $50 USD to $35, at least for some Internet retailers. Overall the Steam Controller continues working great for Steam Linux games and the various third-party efforts for supporting it outside of Steam. For those in the US, you can find this deal at Amazon.


Meanwhile, the Steam Link for streaming games video games through your home, is at $15 USD rather than $50. Likewise, can also be found at Amazon. And yes, they are affiliate links where if you make any purchases through Amazon, we receive support in turn thanks to Amazon's affiliate program so we can continue producing Linux hardware benchmarks, news, reviews, etc.
