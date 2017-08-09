Valve Gets Into Digital Card Games By Announcing "Artifact"
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 9 August 2017 at 09:07 AM EDT. 12 Comments
Valve dropped a teaser overnight on finally a new, original game... Artifact. They describe it as a "Dota card game" for those interested.

Artifact is drawing mixed responses so far on YouTube and Reddit from those that were hoping Valve's next game would be another installment of Half Life, Portal, or Left 4 Dead rather than a digital card game themed around Dota. Details on Artifact are still very limited, but that it will be released in 2018.

Given the close relationship to Dota and that it won't even be out until next year, it's likely very safe to assume it will be powered by Source Engine 2 and Vulkan goodness. Given Valve's continue investment in Linux drivers and SteamVR for Linux, it's a safe bet that Artifact should support Linux. The drop teaser below.


Let's hope this will turn out to be like a new "Portal" for Valve rather than like Ricochet.
