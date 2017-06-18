Valgrind 3.13 is now available as the newest feature update to this widely-used tool for memory debugging and profiling.
Valgrind 3.13 adds support for larger processes and programs, improves existing platform support, has new heap-use reporting capabilities, and various smaller refinements and fixes. The amount of memory that Valgrind can use has doubled from 64GB to 128GB, support for loading large executables, updated C++ demangler, and more.
More details on Valgrind 3.13 via the mailing list announcement.
