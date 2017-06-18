Valgrind 3.13 Memory Debugger Supports Larger Programs, Many Refinements
Written by Michael Larabel in Compiler on 18 June 2017 at 11:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
COMPILER --
Valgrind 3.13 is now available as the newest feature update to this widely-used tool for memory debugging and profiling.

Valgrind 3.13 adds support for larger processes and programs, improves existing platform support, has new heap-use reporting capabilities, and various smaller refinements and fixes. The amount of memory that Valgrind can use has doubled from 64GB to 128GB, support for loading large executables, updated C++ demangler, and more.

More details on Valgrind 3.13 via the mailing list announcement.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Compiler News
GCC 6.4 To Be Released In Early July
LLVM 5.0 Release Planning Begins For Shipping In August
Rust 1.18 Released
HHVM 3.20 Released With Performance Improvements, Better PHP7 Compatibility
Coriander Project: Compile CUDA Codes To OpenCL, Run Everywhere
FLANG: NVIDIA Brings Fortran To LLVM
Popular News
Mozilla Firefox 54 Now Available
LibreOffice 6.0 Is In Development
Intel Haswell May Soon See Less Hangs With Mesa
Chrome 61 Progresses With WebUSB API & More
WPS Office 2016 for Linux Released
Chrome 60 Beta Rolls Out With VP9 Improvements, New Developer Features