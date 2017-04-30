VSXu 0.6 Audio Visualizer & Visual Programming Language Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 30 April 2017 at 02:12 PM EDT. 1 Comment
DESKTOP --
VSXu, the OpenGL-accelerated audio/music visualizer combined with a visual programming language, released their v0.6 release to end out April. The VSXu 0.6 milestone incorporates more than two years of work.

VSXu 0.6 features a complete refactoring of the project's code-base, rewritten bitmap/texture handling, and a variety of other work. VSXu 0.6 features a lot of low-level changes as the developers are even working on a game, "Luna Sky", powered in part by VSXu. They mention in the change-log:
This release has been long in the making, mainly due to the fact that we've been releasing and continuing work on our action platformer game - "Luna Sky".

As with all previous projects, VSXu is a big part of Luna Sky as well, supplying low level graphics routines. The game engine and game logic is a separate project.

A lot of the work on "Luna Sky" has spilled over on the VSXu project.

New modules to VSXu 0.6 include a gamepad input module, keyboard input module, an OpenGL debugging module, and other changes. The VSXu music visualizer player has improved window handling, borderless window support, and other improvements.

More details for this LGPL-licensed Linux/Windows real-time audio visualizer via VSXU.com.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Desktop News
Some Of The Features Coming To Linux Mint's Cinnamon 3.4 Desktop
Enlightenment Working On OpenGL-Accelerated Evas Filters
Netflix Should Now Play Nicely On Fedora, Other Linux Distributions
Enlightenment's EFL Wires Up A Focus Manager
Xfce Session Manager 4.13 Released, Ported To GTK3
Anbox Is A New Way To Run Android Apps On A Linux Desktop
Popular News
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Might Not Have UEFI Secure Boot Support
GRUB 2.02 Is Ready To Boot Your System
Kernel Developers Still Discussing Raising Linux's Compiler Requirements
Trying Out The New Installer Of Ubuntu Server
Intel Optane Memory Now Available
openSUSE Leap 15 Will Succeed 42.3