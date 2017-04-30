VSXu, the OpenGL-accelerated audio/music visualizer combined with a visual programming language, released their v0.6 release to end out April. The VSXu 0.6 milestone incorporates more than two years of work.
VSXu 0.6 features a complete refactoring of the project's code-base, rewritten bitmap/texture handling, and a variety of other work. VSXu 0.6 features a lot of low-level changes as the developers are even working on a game, "Luna Sky", powered in part by VSXu. They mention in the change-log:
This release has been long in the making, mainly due to the fact that we've been releasing and continuing work on our action platformer game - "Luna Sky".
As with all previous projects, VSXu is a big part of Luna Sky as well, supplying low level graphics routines. The game engine and game logic is a separate project.
A lot of the work on "Luna Sky" has spilled over on the VSXu project.
New modules to VSXu 0.6 include a gamepad input module, keyboard input module, an OpenGL debugging module, and other changes. The VSXu music visualizer player has improved window handling, borderless window support, and other improvements.
More details for this LGPL-licensed Linux/Windows real-time audio visualizer via VSXU.com.
