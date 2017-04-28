VK_KHX_multiview Ready For Landing Within ANV, VK_KHX_external_memory Lands
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 28 April 2017 at 12:32 AM EDT.
The VK_KHX_multiview extension that is important for VR games/applications is expected to soon land within Mesa Git for Intel's ANV driver. Meanwhile, the VK_KHX_external_memory extensions have landed for this open-source Intel driver.

VK_KHX_multiview was introduced as an experimental Vulkan extension back during Khronos' GDC v1.0.42 update. This extension is similar to OpenGL's GL_OVR_multiview extension that was devised by Oculus for VR use-cases. More details back in Intel's Vulkan Driver Working On VK_KHX_multiview Support.

On Thursday was a third version of the patches by Intel's Jason Ekstrand. With the 13 new patches, Ekstrand ready is to merge them if there are no longer any objections. Implementing VK_KHX_multiview and the related SPIR-V SPV_KHR_multiview extension is just over 500 lines of code, mostly specific to the Intel ANV driver.

Meanwhile, a short time ago in Mesa Git, the VK_KHX_external_memory and VK_KHX_external_memory_capabilities and VK_KHX_external_memory_fd extensions were landed for Intel's driver as other GDC'17 Vulkan extensions.
