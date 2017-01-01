VK9 - Direct3D-Over-Vulkan - Reaches New Milestones

The VK9 project that's working to implement Direct3D 9 over Vulkan that's been under heavy development the past few months has reached new development milestones.
The project's seventh and eighth milestones have been met, which is primarily about supporting state blocks and initial alpha blending for this D3D9 API that's in turn backed by Vulkan.
Confirmation and a fresh screenshot of a D3D9 sample running over Vulkan can be found via this blog post. The VK9 project continues to be developed over on GitHub.
1 Comment