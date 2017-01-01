VK9 - Direct3D-Over-Vulkan - Reaches New Milestones
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 28 January 2017 at 05:51 PM EST. 1 Comment
STANDARDS --
The VK9 project that's working to implement Direct3D 9 over Vulkan that's been under heavy development the past few months has reached new development milestones.

The project's seventh and eighth milestones have been met, which is primarily about supporting state blocks and initial alpha blending for this D3D9 API that's in turn backed by Vulkan.

Confirmation and a fresh screenshot of a D3D9 sample running over Vulkan can be found via this blog post. The VK9 project continues to be developed over on GitHub.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Standards News
Khronos Open-Sources OpenGL / OpenGL ES Conformance Tests
HDMI 2.1 Announced: Looking Ahead To Dynamic HDR, 8K@60Hz, Variable Refresh Rate
Fuzzing OpenGL Shaders Can Lead To Some Wild Results
Khronos' SIGGRAPH Asia 2016 Presentation, Another VR Company Joins Them
Khronos To Develop New Standard For VR
Razer Joins The Khronos Group
Popular News
Firefox 51 Released With FLAC Audio Support, WebGL 2.0 By Default
Microsoft Open-Sources DirectX Shader Compiler
Solus Linux Working On A Flatpak-Based, Optimized Steam Runtime
Budgie Desktop To Begin Decoupling From GNOME, Will Use Qt
TrueOS Making Use Of OpenRC Init System, Faster Boot Times
NetworkManager 1.6 Released