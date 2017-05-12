VK9 Direct3D-Over-Vulkan Begins Hitting More Advanced Milestones
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 12 May 2017 at 06:32 AM EDT.
The VK9 hobbyist project implementing Direct3D 9 over the Vulkan graphics API is beginning to reach the more challenging milestones.

VK9 developer Christopher Schaefer has reached milestones 12 and 13 for the project. These milestones meant implementing basic support for lighting and improvements to the texture stage of this open-source translation layer.

Those curious about this project and wanting to learn more can read this new blog post. The project site for this Direct3D-Over-Vulkan initiative can be found on GitHub.
