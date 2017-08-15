RADV Vulkan Driver Begins Seeing Fixes For Vega
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 15 August 2017 at 08:37 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
David Airlie has begun fixing up the open-source "RADV" Radeon Vulkan driver so it can properly work with the newest Radeon RX Vega graphics cards.

After fixing up the RADV GCN 1.0/1.1 support, Airlie mentioned next on his agenda was fixing up issues around the Vega GPU support for this unofficial Vulkan Linux driver. He's landed the first commits of that today.

As can be seen from a radv/gfx9 grep, he has committed so far fixes around fast clears, tile swizzle, metadata, and predication packets.

In a few days time when it looks like his Vulkan RX Vega (GFX9) fixes have settled down, I'll proceed to run some RADV benchmarks and see how it compares to earlier hardware on RADV as well as AMDGPU-PRO with the official AMD Vulkan Linux driver.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Broadcom Driver VC5 Instruction Scheduler Coming Together
OMX Tizonia Gallium3D State Tracker Sent Out For Review
Mesa 17.2 Release Candidate 4 Arrives For Testing
Mesa Patches For Two Of The Fairly Trivial OpenGL 4.6 Patches
OpenMAX Tizonia Gallium State Tracker Working On EGLImage Support
VC4 Now Has Faster Window Movement On Raspbian
Popular News
AMD Confirms Linux Performance Marginality Problem Affecting Some, Doesn't Affect Epyc / TR
Firefox 55 Is Ready To Shine With Performance Improvements
AMD Threadripper Is Looking Good, At Least Under Windows
An Ubuntu Kernel Built With The Latest AMDGPU DC Support
Feral Interactive Wants To Know What Linux Game Ports You'd Like Next
VkNeo: Open-Source Doom 3 Now Has A Vulkan Renderer