RADV Vulkan Driver Begins Seeing Fixes For Vega

David Airlie has begun fixing up the open-source "RADV" Radeon Vulkan driver so it can properly work with the newest Radeon RX Vega graphics cards.
After fixing up the RADV GCN 1.0/1.1 support, Airlie mentioned next on his agenda was fixing up issues around the Vega GPU support for this unofficial Vulkan Linux driver. He's landed the first commits of that today.
As can be seen from a radv/gfx9 grep, he has committed so far fixes around fast clears, tile swizzle, metadata, and predication packets.
In a few days time when it looks like his Vulkan RX Vega (GFX9) fixes have settled down, I'll proceed to run some RADV benchmarks and see how it compares to earlier hardware on RADV as well as AMDGPU-PRO with the official AMD Vulkan Linux driver.
