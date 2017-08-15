Broadcom Driver VC5 Instruction Scheduler Coming Together
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 15 August 2017 at 05:26 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Eric Anholt at Broadcom continues working on the VC5 driver stack that should yield next-generation graphics for future Broadcom SoCs, some of which will hopefully make it into future Raspberry Pi revisions.

In his latest weekly blog post covering the development work on VC5 and VC4 (the open-source driver for existing Broadcom graphics hardware, including what's in all the Raspberry Pi models), it turns out most of his effort the past week was on the VC5 instruction scheduler.

With the VC5 QPU instruction scheduler, things are beginning to take shape for this code-base that's derived from the VC4 driver, which in turn is derived from Intel's open-source driver as that's what Anholt had the most experience with in previously being an Intel Linux developer. The scheduler in its early form is able to drop the number of instructions needed by about 38%, but some regressions are pending.

He's also been tackling other open-source driver improvements as outlined via his GitHub blog.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
OMX Tizonia Gallium3D State Tracker Sent Out For Review
Mesa 17.2 Release Candidate 4 Arrives For Testing
Mesa Patches For Two Of The Fairly Trivial OpenGL 4.6 Patches
OpenMAX Tizonia Gallium State Tracker Working On EGLImage Support
VC4 Now Has Faster Window Movement On Raspbian
Trying Out RadeonSI's Experimental NIR Support
Popular News
AMD Confirms Linux Performance Marginality Problem Affecting Some, Doesn't Affect Epyc / TR
Firefox 55 Is Ready To Shine With Performance Improvements
AMD Threadripper Is Looking Good, At Least Under Windows
An Ubuntu Kernel Built With The Latest AMDGPU DC Support
Feral Interactive Wants To Know What Linux Game Ports You'd Like Next
VkNeo: Open-Source Doom 3 Now Has A Vulkan Renderer