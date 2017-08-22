VC5 Gallium3D Driver Close To Merging To Mainline Mesa

Broadcom's shiny new VC5 Gallium3D driver for supporting more modern graphics on future SoCs is close to merging to mainline Mesa.
Details on VC5 are still scarce, such as when we'll see this new Broadcom graphics processor in SoCs/devices (hopefully future Raspberry Pis), but Eric Anholt continues developing this driver. VC5 does support OpenGL ES 3.0 and will also eventually be working on OpenCL and Vulkan support.
He's planning to merge VC5 soon to mainline Mesa now that it's passing most tests on Broadcom's simulator though it doesn't yet support MSAA anti-aliasing and some other features.
This new VC5 Gallium3D driver comes in at just over 19 thousand lines of code. Assuming no objections, it should land with plenty of time until Mesa 17.3. More details via the review patch series and Eric's weekly update.
There will also be a new VC5 DRM driver necessitated, but that isn't yet ready for the mainline Linux kernel and might not be merged until seeing actual VC5 hardware.
