VC5 Gallium3D Driver Close To Merging To Mainline Mesa
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 22 August 2017 at 07:52 AM EDT. 4 Comments
MESA --
Broadcom's shiny new VC5 Gallium3D driver for supporting more modern graphics on future SoCs is close to merging to mainline Mesa.

Details on VC5 are still scarce, such as when we'll see this new Broadcom graphics processor in SoCs/devices (hopefully future Raspberry Pis), but Eric Anholt continues developing this driver. VC5 does support OpenGL ES 3.0 and will also eventually be working on OpenCL and Vulkan support.

He's planning to merge VC5 soon to mainline Mesa now that it's passing most tests on Broadcom's simulator though it doesn't yet support MSAA anti-aliasing and some other features.

This new VC5 Gallium3D driver comes in at just over 19 thousand lines of code. Assuming no objections, it should land with plenty of time until Mesa 17.3. More details via the review patch series and Eric's weekly update.

There will also be a new VC5 DRM driver necessitated, but that isn't yet ready for the mainline Linux kernel and might not be merged until seeing actual VC5 hardware.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 17.1.7 Brings Various Fixes For Users Of Stable Open-Source 3D Drivers
Mesa 17.2-RC5 Released, Final Should Come Within One Week
Mesa 17.1.7 Being Prepped For Release
Vega Performance Counters Now Exposed For RadeonSI
RADV Vulkan Driver Begins Seeing Fixes For Vega
Broadcom Driver VC5 Instruction Scheduler Coming Together
Popular News
Ubuntu Dock Now Present By Default In Ubuntu 17.10's GNOME Session
KDE Applications 17.08 Released, More Apps Ported To KF5
Rust-Written Redox OS Closer To Self-Hosting
Hands On With The Tyan Thunder GT24EB7106; Building The Kernel In Under 30 Seconds
NVIDIA Releases Vulkan 381.26.13 Beta Linux Driver
Ardour Digital Audio Workstation 5.11 Released