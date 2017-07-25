VC5 Driver Makes Strides For Future Broadcom GPU

VC5 is the new DRM/Gallium3D driver for an upcoming Broadcom GPU and the successor to the VC4 as is mostly known for being the graphics found on current Raspberry Pi models. Broadcom developer Eric Anholt has been making progress on the driver and that hasn't let up.
Anholt issued his latest weekly status update concerning VC4/VC5 development activities. In VC5 land he has made a variety of fixes, implementing more OpenGL functionality, partial support for transform feedback, addressing some failures, and more. VC5 is getting closer to OpenGL ES 3.0 correctness at which point he will begin focusing more on the DRM kernel driver and performance.
Those interested in more details can find this post on GitHub.
