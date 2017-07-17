VC5 Driver Development Continues, Raspbian Performance Still Being Tuned
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 18 July 2017 at 06:44 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Earlier this month the VC5 open-source driver was announced as a new driver for Broadcom's next-generation graphics processor. This has already led to speculation this much more powerful GPU will be found in future Raspberry Pi hardware. Work on this driver has continued while not forgetting about the VC4 driver for current-gen Raspberry Pi devices.

Broadcom developer Eric Anholt has provided another weekly status update on his driver writing projects. He's been working on more of the internal code for VC5, mostly around the intermediate representation used by the driver. Back in the VC4 driver space, he's still working on improving the window-dragging performance under X.Org when using the VC4 driver with GLAMOR. He has some new ideas how to cut the cost of window movement in half, but is still working on the code.

Raspberry Pi users wishing to follow the open-source graphics driver work in this space can read this GitHub post to learn about the latest happenings.
