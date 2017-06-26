Raspberry Pi VC4 Driver Working To Reduce Overhead, Android Native Fence Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 27 June 2017 at 12:43 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
Broadcom developer Eric Anholt has shared another weekly update concerning his summer 2017 hacking on the VC4 open-source driver stack that is most notably used by the Raspberry Pi.

Since the last update, he's been working on getting his VC4 XML branch ready for merging, which is an Intel driver inspired way for writing an XML description of hardware packets and using that to generate the relevant code for the driver. This is a cleaner way than his old code and allows for some new possibilities moving forward. He's got it where the performance difference is now similar with/without his XML-generated packing code. In other driver overhead work, he was able to cut the CPU overhead of draw calls by 5% as a result of a new Gallium flag.

Other recent VC4 work includes working on the 7-inch LCD panel support, ANDROID_native_fence support is about ready to land, and he's working on more NIR code. He's also now exposing detailed graphics memory usage information for the VC4 DRM driver via /debug/dri/0/bo_stats.

Last but certainly not least, he's also been working on some VC4 mode-setting code clean-ups. More details via this GitHub post.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
XPad Updates, Google Rose Touchpad Support Heading To Linux 4.13
Purism Librem 13 / 15 Laptops Hit GA Status
Imagination Formally Announces It's Selling Itself
ARM's Cortex A55/A75 Get Tuned Up In GCC
Raspberry Pi / VC4 Software Support Continues Improving
Oculus Rift CV1 Should Be Less Quirky On Linux 4.12
Popular News
2017 Linux Laptop Survey
Lennart Poettering Announces New Project: casync
Ubuntu 17.10 To Fully Use Netplan By Default For Network Configuration
Debian Warns Of Hyper Threading Issue With Intel Sky/Kaby Lake CPUs
Steam Is Now Available In Flatpak Form
Debian GNU/Hurd 2017 Released, Supports More Than 3GiB Of Memory