VC4 Now Has Faster Window Movement On Raspbian
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 7 August 2017 at 07:41 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Broadcom developer Eric Anholt has written another weekly blog post summarizing his work on the VC4 driver stack as well as the new VC5 driver code-base.

The main highlight is that thanks to various improvements, the window movement performance on Raspbian with VC4 is now as good as when it was using purely software rendering for window movements. This came from not only VC4 driver work but also Openbox patches too.

With the new VC5 driver for future Broadcom hardware he has been working on QPU instruction scheduling and other work. He also rounded out the week by reviewing the X11 Present modifiers protocol.

Those interested in Anholt's hacking adventures in the graphics space can see his GitHub blog for the weekly details.
