Raspberry Pi Gallium3D Driver Continues To Be Tweaked For Greater Performance

Eric Anholt continues working on the open-source VC4 graphics driver stack for adding additional features and improving the OpenGL performance of the Broadcom GPU on the Raspberry Pi.
This past week he was able to land some of his NEON optimizations for tiling. The work yielded a 208% improvement in download performance and 41% improvement in upload performance. There still are some more optimizations to come in this area.
Eric has also been working on some smaller compiler improvements, making use of some new offerings in the Gallium3D space, and other work.
He also backported all of the current VC4 DRM kernel code to a Linux 4.9-based kernel that he hopes the Raspberry Pi Foundation will soon switch to for Raspbian.
For more details on his other improvements to the open-source Raspberry Pi graphics driver over the past week, see this blog post.
