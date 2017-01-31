Raspberry Pi Gallium3D Driver Continues To Be Tweaked For Greater Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 31 January 2017 at 06:30 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
Eric Anholt continues working on the open-source VC4 graphics driver stack for adding additional features and improving the OpenGL performance of the Broadcom GPU on the Raspberry Pi.

This past week he was able to land some of his NEON optimizations for tiling. The work yielded a 208% improvement in download performance and 41% improvement in upload performance. There still are some more optimizations to come in this area.

Eric has also been working on some smaller compiler improvements, making use of some new offerings in the Gallium3D space, and other work.

He also backported all of the current VC4 DRM kernel code to a Linux 4.9-based kernel that he hopes the Raspberry Pi Foundation will soon switch to for Raspbian.

For more details on his other improvements to the open-source Raspberry Pi graphics driver over the past week, see this blog post.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
More Mesa Work Coming Out Of Imagination Tech?
AMDGPU Winsys Gets Minor Optimization From Pitoiset
Older Intel Graphics To Drop From OpenGL 2.1 To 1.4 On Linux
RADV Starts Off Another Exciting Week Of Development
libdrm 2.4.75 Library Released: Intel Synchronization Changes, USB Support
RadeonSI / Gallium3D Wires In Support For 64-bit Integers
Popular News
Firefox 51 Released With FLAC Audio Support, WebGL 2.0 By Default
Kodi 17.0 Is Near With The RC4 Release
VK9 - Direct3D-Over-Vulkan - Reaches New Milestones
Microsoft Open-Sources DirectX Shader Compiler
Budgie Desktop To Begin Decoupling From GNOME, Will Use Qt
NetworkManager 1.6 Released