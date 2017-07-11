Raspberry Pi VC4 DRM Driver Gets HDMI CEC Patches

While the Raspberry Pi has offered HDMI CEC (Consumer Electronics Control) support via libCEC, now when using the VC4 DRM kernel driver it will be possible to make use of HDMI CEC.
HDMI Consumer Electronics Control is what allows remote commands to be sent over the HDMI cable for controlling peripheral devices in your multimedia system. HDMI CEC is very convenient for being able to control multiple HDMI-connected devices from one remote control.
With Linux 4.10, the HDMI CEC framework left staging and since then there's been efforts for many more HDMI CEC Linux drivers.
A Cisco developer has now written a patch adding HDMI CEC support to the Broadcom VC4 DRM driver. More details via this patch series.
