VC4 Raspberry Pi Driver Working On DMA-BUF Fencing

Eric Anholt's work on the VC4 Raspberry Pi driver stack continues with his most recent activities being the start of DMA-BUF fencing support and continuing efforts around using the Meson build system in the X.Org world.
DMA-BUF fencing makes it cleaner and more efficient when passing buffers between devices (e.g. a camera and GPU) for knowing which buffers are ready for which device.
Eric has also continued on his quest of Meson'izing more of the X.Org components. He's been working on a Meson build of the X.Org Server and that's progressing nicely. Rendercheck is now converted upstream to using Meson as well.
