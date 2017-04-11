VC4 Raspberry Pi Driver Working On DMA-BUF Fencing
Eric Anholt's work on the VC4 Raspberry Pi driver stack continues with his most recent activities being the start of DMA-BUF fencing support and continuing efforts around using the Meson build system in the X.Org world.

DMA-BUF fencing makes it cleaner and more efficient when passing buffers between devices (e.g. a camera and GPU) for knowing which buffers are ready for which device.

Eric has also continued on his quest of Meson'izing more of the X.Org components. He's been working on a Meson build of the X.Org Server and that's progressing nicely. Rendercheck is now converted upstream to using Meson as well.

More details via this blog post.
