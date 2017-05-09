VC4 Raspberry Pi 3D Driver Development Has Been Busy This Spring

Broadcom developer Eric Anholt has been busy this spring leading the charge on advancing the VC4 DRM+Gallium3D driver stack that most notably is used by Raspberry Pi devices for a fully-open graphics driver stack.
Among the recent accomplishments for those working on the VC4 driver stack include working on a VC4 transposer module, an HDMI CEC implementation for VC4, the ARM pl111 DRM/KMS driver is merged into drm-misc-next, Raspberry Pi DSI panel support is in the works, OpenGL ES 2.0 conformance is being worked on for the VC4 Gallium3D code, optimizations to reduce register pressure due to the hardware not supporting register spilling, and Meson build system work for the xorg-server.
Those wishing to learn more about the latest happenings in the VC4 driver space can read this week's status update by Anholt.
1 Comment