Unreal Tournament Updated With New Linux Client

Epic Games has released an updated version of its new, free-to-play Unreal Tournament game powered by Unreal Engine 4. With this latest update does come a new, easy-to-obtain Linux client!
First up, with this new Unreal Tournament v0.1.12 release are performance improvements for low-end systems, integrated voice chat support, a new Bio Rifle mesh, improved Blitz mode, and other in-game improvements.
Perhaps most exciting to Linux gamers is a new Linux build and it isn't hidden away, behind a register-protected forum non-existent like in some past updates to UT, or other issues, but is easily available for direct download.
More details (and the Linux download link at the bottom of the page) via the Epic Games blog (10.6GB direct download). There's also the release notes. Taking the updated Unreal Tournament Linux build for a spin in a few minutes.
2 Comments