Epic Games has announced their April update to their cross-platform, free-to-play Unreal Tournament game, v0.1.10.Yes, it looks like they are still a long ways from declaring Unreal Tournament 1.0 as their modern FPS game built atop Unreal Engine 4, but progress is being made as is their unofficial Linux support.Unreal Tournament 0.1.10 brings the "Blitz" game mode out of what was the "Flag Run" game mode, the game's grenade launcher has received its finalized visuals, animations continue being overhauled, changes to the 1v1 Duel mode, and various other in-game enhancements.

More details on this month's update to Unreal Tournament via EpicGames.com