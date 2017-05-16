Epic Games continues working on their free-to-play Unreal Tournament game powered by Unreal Engine 4 and today have released version 0.1.1.Unreal Tournament 0.1.1 doesn't appear to come with any Linux-specific changes nor anything on the Vulkan front, but there is a lot of in-game improvements. Unreal Tournament 0.1.1 as their "May 2017" update includes bots now participating in pre-game warm-ups, new Redeemer weapon functionality, improved messaging for host-controlled matches, Blitz game mode improvements, improved spawn selection, and various other in-game work.

They've also dropped Win32 support with the Windows gamers largely now using the 64-bit build. More details on this monthly update to Unreal Tournament via the Epic blog and the release notes