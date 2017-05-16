Epic's New Unreal Tournament Still Advancing, v0.1.1 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 16 May 2017 at 10:36 AM EDT. 4 Comments
Epic Games continues working on their free-to-play Unreal Tournament game powered by Unreal Engine 4 and today have released version 0.1.1.

Unreal Tournament 0.1.1 doesn't appear to come with any Linux-specific changes nor anything on the Vulkan front, but there is a lot of in-game improvements. Unreal Tournament 0.1.1 as their "May 2017" update includes bots now participating in pre-game warm-ups, new Redeemer weapon functionality, improved messaging for host-controlled matches, Blitz game mode improvements, improved spawn selection, and various other in-game work.


They've also dropped Win32 support with the Windows gamers largely now using the 64-bit build. More details on this monthly update to Unreal Tournament via the Epic blog and the release notes.
