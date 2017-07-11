Unreal Engine 4.17 Preview 1 Ships
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 11 July 2017 at 11:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Epic Games has released the first public preview of the upcoming Unreal Engine 4.17 game engine upgrade.

Unreal Engine 4.17 doesn't bring any explicit mentions and the only Vulkan mention is with regard to native sRGB sampling for Android applications. But other work to find with Unreal Engine 4.17 includes a number of physics updates/optimizations, audio streaming is no longer considered experimental, UE4 plug-ins can now declare dependencies on other plug-ins, a new composure compositing plugin, shaders are now supported in plugins and projects, various rendering updates, UE4 in VR mode now supports spectator screens on the Oculus and HTC Vive, and Google Tango AR platform support is added experimentally for this release.

More details on Unreal Engine 4.17 Preview 1 via this forum post.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Unity 2017 Game Engine Released
Unity Dropping DirectX/Direct3D 9 Support
Steam Linux Usage Saw A Notable Decline For June 2017
Micro Machines World Series Debuts With Linux Support
Unreal Tournament Updated With New Linux Client
Pitoiset Continues Optimizing Mesa's KHR_no_error For Dawn Of War 3
Popular News
Glibc Enables A Per-Thread Cache For Malloc - Big Performance Win
Linux 4.12 Kernel Released
Trying Out A $37 DREVO SSD On Linux
The Challenges In Ubuntu Switching To The GNOME Desktop
Fedora 26 To Be Released Next Week
Btrfs RAID 5/6 Support Is "Mostly OK" With Linux 4.12