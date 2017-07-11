Epic Games has released the first public preview of the upcoming Unreal Engine 4.17 game engine upgrade.
Unreal Engine 4.17 doesn't bring any explicit mentions and the only Vulkan mention is with regard to native sRGB sampling for Android applications. But other work to find with Unreal Engine 4.17 includes a number of physics updates/optimizations, audio streaming is no longer considered experimental, UE4 plug-ins can now declare dependencies on other plug-ins, a new composure compositing plugin, shaders are now supported in plugins and projects, various rendering updates, UE4 in VR mode now supports spectator screens on the Oculus and HTC Vive, and Google Tango AR platform support is added experimentally for this release.
More details on Unreal Engine 4.17 Preview 1 via this forum post.
