Unreal Engine 4.17 Released With Better Vulkan Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 7 August 2017 at 12:18 PM EDT. 5 Comments
Epic Games has pushed out Unreal Engine 4.17, which is exciting for Linux gamers especially thanks to Vulkan renderer improvements.

Unreal Engine 4.17 features a major Vulkan refactoring that improves the stability, now uses the "SM5" feature level by default, and various other improvements for Unreal Engine via Vulkan both on mobile and the desktop.

Unreal Engine 4.17 also presents sequencer improvements, various new settings, a number of bug fixes, some experimental new features/plug-ins, spectator screen support for the HTC Vive / Oculus, ARKit support for iOS, physics optimizations, and more.


Unreal Engine game fans and developers can learn more about v4.17 via UnrealEngine.com.
