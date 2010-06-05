Unreal Engine 4.16 Brings New Rendering Features, Performance Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 24 May 2017 at 10:19 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Epic Games has announced the release of Unreal Engine 4.16 as the latest feature release to the UE4 game engine.

Unreal Engine 4.16 presents new rendering and animation features, performance improvements primarily for mobile and console platforms, much faster garbage collection, Nintendo Switch support, Android virtual keyboard support, and much more -- Epic says there are 160 improvements with this release.

Some of the specific rendering work with Unreal Engine 4.16 includes volumetric fog, lightweight rigid body and low-level cloth simulation, and a lot of work on the engine's animation system.

More details on Unreal Engine 4.16 via UnrealEngine.com.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Total War: SHOGUN 2 and Fall of the Samurai Debut For Linux
Linux GPU Driver Issues Are Still Holding Up Games In 2017
Shogun 2 On Linux Will Work With Radeon GPUs On Mesa 17.1, NVIDIA 375+
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III Coming To Linux Next Month
Ballistic Overkill Rolls Out Vulkan Support, New Anti-Aliasing Modes
Epic's New Unreal Tournament Still Advancing, v0.1.1 Released
Popular News
Chrome OS Is Working To Remove The Last Of Its X11 Dependencies
AMD Releases Optimizing C/C++ Compiler For Ryzen
Endless Flatpaks Steam
TFS File-System Still Aiming To Compete With ZFS, Written In Rust
Benchmarks: PostgreSQL 10 Performance Is Looking Good
Mono 5.0 Rolls Out With Roslyn C# Compiler, Concurrent Garbage Collection