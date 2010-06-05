Epic Games has announced the release of Unreal Engine 4.16 as the latest feature release to the UE4 game engine.
Unreal Engine 4.16 presents new rendering and animation features, performance improvements primarily for mobile and console platforms, much faster garbage collection, Nintendo Switch support, Android virtual keyboard support, and much more -- Epic says there are 160 improvements with this release.
Some of the specific rendering work with Unreal Engine 4.16 includes volumetric fog, lightweight rigid body and low-level cloth simulation, and a lot of work on the engine's animation system.
More details on Unreal Engine 4.16 via UnrealEngine.com.
