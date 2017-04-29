Epic Games on Friday released the first public preview of the upcoming Unreal Engine 4.16.
There are many changes to find with Unreal Engine 4.16 while some of the highlights include volumetric fog support, a new clothing solver, optimized distance field lighting, garbage collection improvements, and more.
Unreal Engine 4.16 also has a new Audio Engine for PC, macOS, iOS, and Android. The new audio engine isn't yet ready for Linux. With the new audio engine also comes Steam Audio SDK integration.
The HTML5 support in Unreal Engine 4.16 also now supports WebAssembly (WASM) and WebGL 2.0.
More details on Unreal Engine 4.16 Preview 1 via this forum thread.
5 Comments