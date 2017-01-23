It's been a while since the last update to Unreal Engine 4, but available today is the first public preview release for UE4.15.
Unreal Engine 4.15 is making OpenGL ES 3.1 / Metal / Vulkan editor feature level no longer experimental, there is now experimental content hot-reloading, Linux ARM64/AArch64 is now supported, finalized work on texture streaming optimizations, extended support for Apple's Metal API, new nodes have been added to the material graph, and a wide variety of other updates.
Those wishing to learn more about today's Unreal Engine 4.15 Preview 1 release can do so via the Unreal Engine blog and all of the change-log details via this forum post.
1 Comment