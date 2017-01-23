Unreal Engine 4.15 Preview 1 Brings AArch64 Linux Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 23 January 2017 at 02:00 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
It's been a while since the last update to Unreal Engine 4, but available today is the first public preview release for UE4.15.

Unreal Engine 4.15 is making OpenGL ES 3.1 / Metal / Vulkan editor feature level no longer experimental, there is now experimental content hot-reloading, Linux ARM64/AArch64 is now supported, finalized work on texture streaming optimizations, extended support for Apple's Metal API, new nodes have been added to the material graph, and a wide variety of other updates.

Those wishing to learn more about today's Unreal Engine 4.15 Preview 1 release can do so via the Unreal Engine blog and all of the change-log details via this forum post.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
IORTCW Continues Letting Return to Castle Wolfenstein Live On As Open-Source
Gabe Newell's 2017 Reddit AMA: VR, Source 2 Engine, No Linux Answers
Broadwell Vulkan Performance Also Up After Recent Mesa Git Work
Rust Game Now Supports Vulkan Renderer
Aspyr Media Officially Confirms Bringing Civilization VI To Linux
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided On Linux With Latest RadeonSI - Up To 2~3x Faster
Popular News
PulseAudio 10.0 Officially Released
Google Developers Working On Gaming Protocol For Wayland
Librecore: Aiming To Be A Better Libre Spin Of Coreboot
Text To Speech Goes In As A Tech Preview For Qt 5.8
Oracle Finally Confirms It's Canning Solaris 12
Solus Linux Working On A Flatpak-Based, Optimized Steam Runtime