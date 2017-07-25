Ubuntu Still Working On Unity 7 Low Graphics Mode Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 25 July 2017 at 06:27 AM EDT. 4 Comments
While Ubuntu's desktop future now rests with GNOME Shell for Ubuntu 17.10 and beyond, developers are still working on some Unity 7 refinements for existing Ubuntu desktop users.

With Ubuntu 16.04 LTS still to be supported for years to come, Unity 7 is seeing a bit more than just maintenance take place. One of the areas of Unity 7 still being worked on is improving its low graphics mode for helping users on low-end/older systems as well as running within VMs where there may not be 3D acceleration available.

Will Cooke of Canonical talked about this ongoing Unity 7 work in the latest Ubuntu desktop status update. Cooke also shared they are working on adding captive portal detection to GNOME in Ubuntu 17.10, trimming up some packages from the desktop ISO, continuing to package GNOME applications as Snaps, and making other package updates for the Ubuntu Artful cycle.

The latest Ubuntu desktop weekly status update can be found from insights.ubuntu.com.
