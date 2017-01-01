Unity 2017 Game Engine Released

Unity Tech has made available their first updated game engine released under the Unity 2017 branding as part of their new versioning scheme.
Unity 2017.1 is now available as the first release of the Unity 2017 cycle with now using a year-based versioning scheme and succeeds Unity 5.6. Unity 2017.1 has a variety of tooling improvements, improvements to the particle system, improved post-processing, Unity Collabora has graduated from beta, 2D improvements, better real-time shadows, and many other enhancements.
More details on Unity 2017.1 via the release announcement while more information on the changes via the release notes.
