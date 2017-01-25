Unigine Needs Your Help Testing Out Their New Hardware Detection
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 25 January 2017 at 06:24 AM EST. 6 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Unigine will soon be releasing their much-anticipated Superposition benchmark. This is their first tech demo / benchmark powered by Unigine Engine 2 and will be stunning for Linux users and don't mind stressing their high-end graphics card and OpenGL driver.

Unigine Superposition was supposed to be released in Q4 but was pushed back to Q1. I've already run it internally and found it to be exquisite. Really beautiful and demanding benchmark, I am very excited for its GA release and at that time will be a ton of Linux GPU/driver benchmarks for this brand new test case.


Anyhow, in gearing up for it to be released, Unigine Corp is seeking feedback from the community by running their new hardware detection script on your system. For both Windows and Linux they have rewritten their hardware detection algorithm. They want to make sure it's working well across a wide-range of systems. Thus if you have a few moments to spare on your Linux (or Windows) system, they are looking for your help to run their hardware detector script and email them the generated log files.


Those wanting to learn more can see this Facebook post.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Unreal Engine 4.15 Preview 1 Brings AArch64 Linux Support
IORTCW Continues Letting Return to Castle Wolfenstein Live On As Open-Source
Gabe Newell's 2017 Reddit AMA: VR, Source 2 Engine, No Linux Answers
Broadwell Vulkan Performance Also Up After Recent Mesa Git Work
Rust Game Now Supports Vulkan Renderer
Aspyr Media Officially Confirms Bringing Civilization VI To Linux
Popular News
PulseAudio 10.0 Officially Released
Firefox 51 Released With FLAC Audio Support, WebGL 2.0 By Default
Google Developers Working On Gaming Protocol For Wayland
Librecore: Aiming To Be A Better Libre Spin Of Coreboot
Text To Speech Goes In As A Tech Preview For Qt 5.8
Solus Linux Working On A Flatpak-Based, Optimized Steam Runtime